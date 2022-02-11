ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One local couple learned the meaning of "in sickness and in health" the hard way.
In 2004, Jesus Colon's health took a scary turn.
"I started noticing I was getting a lot of headaches, everything I was eating was going right through me, I was losing a lot of weight. I didn't know what was going on," Jesus said.
After countless doctor's appointments, Jesus got some heartbreaking news. He had developed a brain tumor.
"I was scared and I didn't know what to do," he said.
Eventually he lost mobility in parts of his body. He could no longer walk on his own or eat.
"I had a 30% chance to live," he said.
Jesus and his wife Marisol believed the only thing stronger than medicine was their faith. The two spent months inside the Lehigh Valley Hospital Chapel, praying for just one more day together.
"That's how I was raised. Something happens, go to your faith first. God will provide," Marisol said.
One day turned into about 17 more years, giving the Colon's the chance to renew their vows on their 30th wedding anniversary. And when it came time to decide what church to do it at, they knew just the place.
"The chapel! That's the perfect place. I spent a lot of time there, he spent a lot of time there, it was a second chance of life," Marisol said.
In December 2021, the Colon's and their loved ones gathered in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Chapel, to renew their vows. This time, they were walking in with a new outlook on life.
"I was happy I got to do it with everybody. The important people in my family at that time," Jesus said.