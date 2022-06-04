ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A couple has retired, after decades of working at a candy company in the Lehigh Valley.
Marcy and Barry Dobil retired from Josh Early Candies in Allentown, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
"Marcy spent an entire lifetime immersed in the Josh Early culture" as her mother and father, Marge and Josh Early, pioneered the business's Lehigh Valley presence in 1961, the company said.
Marcy began working for Josh Early Candies full time in 1994.
"Marcy has been THE impetus behind Josh Early's welcoming and loving culture. The entire Josh Early family, customers and community will be forever grateful," the company said.
The company says Barry began working for Josh Early in 1972 and learned about the the business from Josh, his (to be) father in law. Barry eventually became the President and CEO.
"Collectively, Barry and Marcy dedicated over 80 years of their life making Josh Early Candies what it is today. We are eternally grateful for their commitment to quality and the positive working environment they created; most notably, how they did it all with unmatched passion and love... for the brand, for our employees, for our customers, for our community and for each other," the company said.