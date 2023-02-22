BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Individuals seeking top-notch care for their canine companions will soon have a new facility to frequent in Bethlehem Township.

Costas and Deb Hrousis have purchased a 2.2-acre property at 3986 Township Line Road in Bethlehem Township and plan to open a luxury dog boarding and daycare center on the site by mid-summer, according to a news release.

The property, just south of Brodhead Road, previously housed a child daycare center.

Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown helped arrange the multi-million-dollar Small Business Administration 504 loan that the couple used to buy the property and will use to renovate the 9,225-square-foot building on it.

“We are basically gutting the entire inside of the building and we’re transforming it into the luxury boarding and daycare model that is K9 Resort,” Deb said. “Our goal is to open sometime this summer.”

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, a New Jersey-based premium pet care facility chain, offers amenities such as Kuranda dog beds, high-quality shampoo and high-definition televisions tuned to Dog TV or Animal Planet, according to the business' website.

Other notable features include: hospital-grade sanitation procedures, top-of-the-line PetAirapy UV air purification and ventilation system, state-of-the-art flooring systems with built-in Microban antimicrobial protection, outdoor play yards and indoor playrooms and cage-free options for maximum comfort.

Facilities, led by professionally trained and certified staff, offer a variety of options to fit pet owners' needs, including doggie daycare and short- and long-term boarding.

When fully operational, the new Bethlehem Township facility will be able to offer overnight boarding for up to 85 dogs and doggie daycare for up to 140.

"Our team of pet care professionals takes the time to understand the individual needs of our guests and you can trust us to take the time to accommodate your dog’s needs as you see fit," a message on the K9 Resorts' website reads.

Like many people, Deb got a dog, a 4-year-old black lab named Apollo, during the pandemic.

Apollo “just loves everybody,” she said. "But he doesn’t necessarily do well in group settings," she added.

Working in education, Deb was looking for a one-on-one place for Apollo at the same time she was looking for her “do-next” career. K9 Resorts came up on her internet search, and she was hooked.

Once they bought the franchise, Costas, owner of Veraxia Commercial Real Estate, found the location, which is about eight minutes from their home.

K9 Resorts was founded by brothers and lifelong animal lovers Steven and Jason Parker, who began their entrepreneurial journey in 1999 with a small pet-sitting business, according to a company description.

In 2002, Steven attended an international pet sitters conference, where he learned that high-end pet care was in demand.

Since then, the brothers have been researching and perfecting every aspect of pet care, eliminating the reasons dogs leave other facilities sick, dirty and stressed.

They opened their first K9 Resorts location in Fanwood, NJ in 2005, and the business began franchising in 2011.

As of 2023, there are 110 locations open or under development in 13 states. Another regional location is in Horsham Township, Montgomery County.