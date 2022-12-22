BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters, walls and doors, to coffered bedroom ceilings and stained glass, even on the rainiest of days, south Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion shines.

"The talent we had in Pennsylvania to do this individual craftsmanship is unbelievable. You can't duplicate it," said John Noble as we stood next to individual wood carved panels.

Noble and his wife Lynn have painstakingly restored and preserved it.

"You got to be able to do something that's kind of a legacy lasting and endearing, that really helps the community and it's part of south Bethlehem, because it's going through a renaissance right now," John said.

The renaissance of the 9,000-square-foot mansion, built by Lehigh Valley Railroad head and founder of Lehigh University Elisa Wilbur, started in 2015 when the Nobles bought the property. It's a 30-year dream for John, who attended Lehigh University.

In 2020 the Nobles saved an adjacent chimney, as it's home for migrating chimney swifts. That delayed the overall project, but the process of relaying the foundation that the original home was built upon continued.

"The Wilbur's built this place back in 1864. And they were such an amazing family in the community. They had 10 kids; they were always throwing parties," Lynn said. "I feel like we're finally bringing that back here. We're giving life back to this place."

The mansion is now a 9-bedroom boutique hotel. A new event space with lush landscaping has been added, while the first floor retains its Gilded Age past.

Three separate and distinct dining rooms make up the public restaurant and bar, including Wilbur's one-time library.

"The Lehigh Valley Railroad and the Wilbur Trust were businesses he owned and were literally across the bay window. He could see where he was going to work in the morning," John described.

From a bedroom window you can have a view of the free bridge that bridges modern design with its historical past.