EASTON, Pa. - A little more than a decade ago, Kyara Gray and Khalil Uqdah were rivals.
She ran track for Lafayette. He pole vaulted for Lehigh - his record is still on the wall.
"We ended up meeting just through mutual friends. He came to my dorm. I happened to have a little get together at Lafayette," Gray said.
Now, they're married with a daughter.
Not quite sure what to do out of college, their focus quickly moved to real estate.
"It was 100% Kyara's idea," Uqdah said.
They moved back to Uqdah's hometown, Baltimore, to start Charm City Buyers in 2012, a now seven-figure real estate firm.
"By the time we were 30, still not that far out of college, we had well over 20 rental units. We were doing huge block projects," Gray said.
Their focus now is on mentoring other investors in the community through their NextGEN accelerator program, working with mentees across the country to find, finance and renovate investment properties in six months or less.
"Being part of the change. There's no better feeling," Uqdah said.
"It's about seeing the opportunity in neighborhoods that have been historically disinvested and being able to come in and add value there with communities a part of the conversation and having a seat at the table," Gray said.
Which they hope to continue to grow along with their business - building a network of community investment.
"Larger projects. Apartment complexes with fitness centers and pools and all the works and amenities," Uqdah said.
Keeping that rivalry alive to push the ball forward.
"Competition is a part of the hustle," Uqdah said.