BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A special, week-long course at Lehigh University is wrapping up. The goal is creating more avenues for women in law enforcement.

On an electric mountain bike in the parking lot of Lehigh University's Police Department signifies the start of the law enforcement ride for 16-year-old high school Junior Haley Pellot.

"There's a lot of guys in law enforcement, I just want to be, you know, a girl that can like, be the same." She said.

From bike patrol to learning how to tourniquet a wound, dusting for fingerprints, to seeing the inside a jail, Pellot is one of 9 area high school girls, who over the past week experienced various views of law enforcement.

"So, we need diversity, the world is diverse, so we need the law enforcement field to be diverse." Said Jamie Leauber a Lehigh University police officer.

Nationwide women only hold 12% of law enforcement jobs.

Lehigh University Police Officer Jamie Leauber's program "Avenues" is aimed at increasing the number of women in law enforcement.

"Women are a little bit more compassionate, approachable I've been on scenes before where, especially if there's children there or women, they feel a bit more comfortable talking with us. " She said.

Currently of Lehigh's 24 officers only 4 are women but the University joined a national pledge to have 30% of their force be female by 2030..

Students like like Cyan Allen, received 10 hours of community service, a certificate of completion and the chance to offer perhaps softer side within the thin blue line.

There's women that get in trouble, and they're in prison and stuff, we can really help them." The future Homeland Security agent told us.