More than four months after the November election, the race for a Lehigh County judge's seat still hangs in the balance.
A legal battle over whether a few hundred undated mail-in ballots should count is continuing to make its way through the federal court system.
A judge recently disqualified 257 mail-in ballots because they were missing the required handwritten date on the outer envelope. An appeal argues these voters should not have their ballots thrown out for making a procedural mistake.
Whether those ballots count will be the difference maker in a close judicial race between David Ritter and Zachary Cohen.
An appeals court denied on Friday an emergency injunction filed by the ACLU on behalf of several voters. They had sought an emergency injunction to prevent the Lehigh County Election Board from certifying the results until their appeal is settled.
The elections board next meets on Monday. It remains to be seen whether action will be taken in that meeting to certify the election.