Sensitive photos of nearly 2800 patients were stolen by cybercriminals during a ransomware attack on Lehigh Valley Health Network, according to a court filing by the health care system.

LVHN tried to transfer a class-action suit against it from Lackawanna county court to U.S. District Court.

LVHN also revealed in that filing that the hackers demanded more than $5 million in ransom.

The transfer of courts is being fought by the attorney for the lead plaintiff in the proposed class-action suit, known only as Jane Doe, to protect her identity.

LVHN says the suit could cost it over $55 million.