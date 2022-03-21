A Lehigh County judge's race is being held up, again, by legal action.
Over the weekend, a federal appeals court granted an injunction that halts the certification of the results for the third and final seat on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas.
At issue are 257 mail-in ballots that were submitted without dates on the return envelope. The courts have been back and forth about whether those ballots should be counted or disqualified.
A federal court says it will consider the latest appeal on an expedited basis.