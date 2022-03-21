Vote by mail mailbox mail-in ballot graphic generic

A Lehigh County judge's race is being held up, again, by legal action.

Over the weekend, a federal appeals court granted an injunction that halts the certification of the results for the third and final seat on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas.

At issue are 257 mail-in ballots that were submitted without dates on the return envelope. The courts have been back and forth about whether those ballots should be counted or disqualified.

A federal court says it will consider the latest appeal on an expedited basis.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you