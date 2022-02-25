PPL generic 2.jpg

A court in Massachusetts issued an order Thursday regarding the sale of The Narragansett Electric Company to PPL Rhode Island Holdings, LLC.

The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts has granted a temporary stay of a waiver order.

The order had granted a waiver of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities' jurisdiction over the sale to PPL Rhode Island Holdings, LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation.

On Dec. 31, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a motion with the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts to stay the waiver order pending appellate review. The court granted the stay Thursday.

PPL announced in early 2021 that it would acquire The Narragansett Electric Company for $3.8 billion.

PPL said at the time it would help advance Rhode Island's decarbonization goals, including the state target of 100% renewable energy by 2030.

