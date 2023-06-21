LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - A Lowhill Township supervisor is now legally on the board, after a judge ruled last week he was unlawfully appointed.

Curtis Dietrich said a Lehigh County judge on Tuesday approved a petition to make him a supervisor.

Last week, a judge ruled that Dietrich was not a legally-appointed supervisor because the township didn't wait the required 30 days to fill a vacancy. He was appointed to the three-member board in November after the resignation of former Supervisor Robb Werley.

Core5 Industrial Partners, the developer that wants to build three massive warehouses in the 2,000-person township, alerted the district attorney's office to the violation, and the DA said the violation did occur and brought the case to court.

After he was appointed in November, Dietrich voted against building a warehouse at Kernsville Road and Route 100. That vote denied the project. Core5 says it plans to ask the court to vacate his vote.

Tuesday's official appointment means Dietrich is now legally a supervisor and can take part in another upcoming warehouse vote in July, he said.

The supervisors tabled the vote in June, citing the expected legal decision on Dietrich's legitimacy as a supervisor. The plan is expected to appear on the board's July meeting agenda for a vote.

Dietrich won the primary election in May and is running unopposed in the fall.