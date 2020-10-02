Gavel generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania appeals court has reversed a judge’s ruling that state police didn’t have a valid legal reason for searching a car just because it smelled like cannabis, saying the judge failed to weigh other factors that led to the man’s arrest.

The state Superior Court agreed with Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos that the smell of marijuana alone is not enough to give police the right to search a car without a warrant.

But the appeals court reversed her decision to suppress evidence in Timothy Barr’s arrest, saying Dantos didn’t take other evidence into account in weighing the legality of the search.

