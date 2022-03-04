ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a major setback in court Friday for former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.
A federal appeals court upheld the convictions of Palowski and his co-defendant Scott Allinson.
The court ruled that Pawlowski must continue to serve his 15-year prison sentence.
Allinson, who was released during the appeal, may soon return to prison to serve the remainder of his 27-month sentence.
Pawlowski and Allinson were convicted four years ago in a corruption trial. The jury found Pawlowski lied to federal investigators and traded city contracts for campaign donations.
Pawlowski was convicted of dozens of offenses.