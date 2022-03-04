Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski sentenced to 15 years

 

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a major setback in court Friday for former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

A federal appeals court upheld the convictions of Palowski and his co-defendant Scott Allinson.

The court ruled that Pawlowski must continue to serve his 15-year prison sentence.

Allinson, who was released during the appeal, may soon return to prison to serve the remainder of his 27-month sentence.

Pawlowski and Allinson were convicted four years ago in a corruption trial. The jury found Pawlowski lied to federal investigators and traded city contracts for campaign donations.

Pawlowski was convicted of dozens of offenses.

