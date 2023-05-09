L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County judge handed down a win for landowners opposed to a potential landfill expansion.

The court ruled Tuesday that Lower Saucon Township did not give the public proper notice before rezoning 275 acres for the Bethlehem Landfill's expansion.

That means the company and township will have to start the rezoning process over again. It also means the conditional use hearing, that has already included more than two months of testimony, is no longer valid, as rezoning is the necessary first step.

In October 2022, the Bethlehem Landfill Company submitted a request to the township to rezone 275 acres next to its existing landfill.

The rezoning ordinance was drafted and publicly advertised in November, with the public hearing and approval vote at a packed meeting in December.

In January, several residents challenged the process, saying the township didn't follow the rules before rezoning the property.

The judge agreed with the residents, and said the advertisement only had the title of the proposal and did not include amended text and maps of the land.

The Bethlehem Landfill says the proposed expansion is necessary to continue operations, and will keep 15 full-time jobs. It says the landfill is a source of revenue that accounts for about 30% of the township's annual budget.

Some residents and other officials say expansion would have negative impacts for the entire region, citing concerns with noise, traffic and odor.