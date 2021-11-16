Since the CDC has recommended the COVID-19 booster shot, many people around the state have been left wondering where can they can get the shot, if they qualify.
The COVID-19 booster shot is an additional vaccine that is given for added protection after the initial vaccine starts wearing off. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommend that certain people get it.
“The population that should get it is anyone over the age of 65 that is more than six months out since their last vaccine. Anyone who is over the age of 18 who is also six months out since their last vaccine and who lives in a chronic care facility should also be in that group, and the last group is anyone from ages 50 to 60 who has a major underlying disease,” said St. Luke’s Medical and Academic Affairs Senior Vice President Jeffrey Jahre.
Individuals who fall under those guidelines are encouraged to get their booster at a local pharmacy or doctor's office. The CDC says that patients can mix and match their vaccines if their location doesn’t have the one they initially received.
“There are some smaller trials that have looked at this and demonstrated a fairly robust antibody response when you mix and match, so therefore the CDC has allowed folks to utilize any of the available vaccines," said Lehigh Valley Health Network Infectious Disease Specialist Timothy Friel.
Friel says he is more concerned with people getting their initial vaccine.
“Because we really do need to continue our process of getting more and more members of our community vaccinated to reduce the spread of individuals contracting and ultimately spreading this virus,” said Friel.