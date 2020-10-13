Pennsylvania health data show an uptick in some key COVID-19 tracking data. For example, the seven-day average number of hospitalizations has increased to over 700.
It hasn't been that high since the last week of July.
"We've seen an uptick in all of the sites at Lehigh Valley. Hasn't really correlated yet to increased ventilator use," said Dr. Alex Benjamin with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Benjamin said the network has some patients in its intensive care units for COVID-19.
"Not anywhere at surge capacity back in April in May, but certainly a trend that I think has everyone's attention here," Benjamin said.
Statewide, case counts have also increased. Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network added that while numbers have increased, we actually saw a several-week low leading up to it.
"Is this something that I think we should be concerned about, the answer is yes, it goes to show us COVID-19 is still with us and can still can pack a very important and potentially lethal punch," Jahre said.
He echoed Benjamin, noting cases and hospitalizations are nowhere near where they were in April, and hopefully, won't even approach it.
"We really don't know what is going to happen but I think most people don't expect we're going to hit the kind of level we did back in April," Jahre said.
Plus, in the time since that peak, scientists, governments, and healthcare workers have learned more about the virus.
"Clearly, we are not in the same situation in April, not only statistically, but obviously in terms of the treatment protocols that have been developed," Jahre said.
"We know better how to treat people, and we're a little more savvy to the different kinds of presentations patients can come with that may signal COVID-19," Benjamin said.
Hospitals are also preparing for influenza season, but added precautions being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus should also help prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses.