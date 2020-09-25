NAZARETH, Pa. - Fans are in the stands at Nazareth High School while other games across the Lehigh Valley are cancelled.
It's one game fans say they won't take for granted as the rest of the season could be one giant Hail Mary.
Another Friday night, and those lights are shining over the field in Nazareth.
"We're very fortunate to be able to come out and see him because we didn't know if this was gonna happen or not," said Alisha Bailey from Nazareth.
Bailey didn't think the day would ever come. That's why being here Friday night to watch her son play his first game of his senior year is special.
"It's hard to explain unless you're a parent and you've watched your kids and supported them and brought them to every practice and cheer them on throughout the years and then it gets ripped out from underneath them," Bailey said.
They consider themselves the lucky ones, as student athletes in districts like Parkland and Whitehall aren't playing. Games and practices there are suspended over news of positive coronavirus cases.
"If there's a positive test I think they should cancel. If there's not I think we should proceed with caution with masks, social distancing,and then I think it will be OK," said Robin Schreck from Nazareth.
"There's always going to be that risk with COVID we just know that there's measures that we have to take to try to avoid it," Bailey said.
Nazareth invited the band and cheerleaders to get in on the action. It wouldn't be a football game without them.
"When we found out we were getting, even though we were getting two tickets it's not ideal but the fact that we can be here they brought us to tears. We were so excited," said Val Hoff from Nazareth.
Schools are taking things one day at a time, but families, players, cheerleaders, and band members say any chance to take the field is a day well spent.