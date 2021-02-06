ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- On Saturday night, a repeated chant of "we are here, you are not alone” during a vigil from the street was heard loud and clear by those behind the walls at the Lehigh County Jail.
"Imagine with COVID. It's impossible to be distant from each other,” one advocate said.
Many who came out Saturday night are scared for the safety of loved ones.
That’s why they braved the cold to light candles and hold signs to honor the lives of a 54-year-old inmate and 30-year-old corrections officer Gary Dean; both died from complications of COVID-19 in January.
"We can be safe during COVID if we choose to. We have that choice. Every person in there does not have that choice. They don't have that option. So, we need to make sure that whatever's going wrong in there is fixed,” a female advocate said.
As of last Friday, at least 301 inmates and 97 staff members at the jail tested positive for the virus; and elected officials fear the number of cases and deaths will rise if something isn't done soon.
"There's a moral imperative. We need to get people out. There's obviously clear risk of death and more people could get sick,” Joshua Siegel, an Allentown city councilman, said.
Siegel says council plans to introduce a resolution to express its concerns over the health of everyone who lives and works in the jail.
"The resolution is calling on the Lehigh County Jail to release all nonviolent offenders and hold them under house arrest. So, anyone who's not deemed a threat to society, we want them out of the jail immediately and back home safe with their families,” Siegel added.
In light of the two deaths, members of county government and two state representatives sent a letter to the state requesting inmates, officers, and staff receive their COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible.
They also want additional testing, and architectural funding to allow for appropriate social distancing measures.
Jose Rivera was an inmate inside the jail when the pandemic began last Spring and knows what its like to live under these conditions.
"We're the ones just trying to stay alive. Some of us are in for misdemeanors and trying to stay alive and get convicted to death over catching COVID. Some of us have asthma so it was scary,” Rivera said.
Allentown City Council plans to formally introduce the resolution during Wednesday’s session.