BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Due to the risk of inclement weather, the COVID-19 drive-through vaccination/testing center at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will be closed Friday.
“We recognize that our drive-through testing and vaccination center is an important resource for residents with mobility issues,” says County Executive Lamont McClure. “As soon as the weather clears, we anticipate returning to our scheduled hours of operation.”
Standard hours of operation at the drive-through center for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at 3100 Emrick Boulevard are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and are only available for Northampton County residents ages twelve-and-over. Patients can choose from all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna require two shots administered three weeks apart, Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.
To make an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 testing site use one of the following options:
Schedule at the LVHN website.
Schedule on the MyLVHN patient portal.
Call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.