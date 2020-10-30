Halloween weekend is here, and many families across the Lehigh Valley still plan to trick-or-treat despite COVID-19 concerns.
Halloween has brought a lot of mixed reactions from parents all across the U.S. Many say it's a "go" since their children have already been through months of quarantines and other restrictions, while others are holding off until next year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says trick-or-treating is a "higher risk activity" this year but health officials say there's still a safe way it can be done.
"If you can put candy out without having to interact with children and groups of people, that's definitely a better option than answering your door," said David Synnamon, injury prevention manager at the Allentown Health Bureau.
Synnamon says it's just another event that'll look different due to the pandemic.
But, on a positive note, it's an outside activity, so children can safely get their favorite Halloween candy by wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands.
COVID-19 aside, there are still the typical Halloween precautions.
"Halloween is a huge concern every year because of safety concerns with children outside or low light at night, so that's still the biggest concern outside of the pandemic," Synnamon said.
Still, all eyes are on the pandemic this year. Some experts recommend leaving candy at the end of your driveway or a bottle of hand sanitizer next to your bucket of candy.
Folks across the Lehigh Valley have similar ideas.
"We are gonna package up candy in little bags and leave them outside the front door," said Glenn Smith, of Bethlehem.
"We are gonna put candy in bags and put it out and let the kids come take it, versus handing it to them," said Mark Hanover, of Lower Macungie Township.
So while the spookiest thing on Halloween night might be coronavirus, it's not scaring people away to take on the night.
"I hope they have fun. I'd hate for the kids to miss out on it because it's always a good time for kids and it's something they should enjoy," said Hanover.
If you're skipping trick-or-treating this year, maybe try carving pumpkins, watching scary movies or holding virtual costume contests in lieu of face-to-face activities.