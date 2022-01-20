EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's pandemic-relief grants to small businesses may need more focus, County Commissioner Ron Heckman said Thursday.
Heckman said that while some businesses are getting a second grant, or "multiple bites at the apple," other small operators are not even aware of the program.
He questioned the need for relief, noting that the definition of "small business" used for grants should focus on truly small businesses, and that the money should ultimately flow to employees.
He added that Bethlehem restaurants he's visited have been busy, reflecting a relaxed attitude toward COVID-19.
"The population's given up on COVID," he said, noting that mask-wearing and other virus-fighting practices are being ignored. Heckman said businesses that receive the money should be asked, "What are you doing specifically for your employees?"
County Executive Lamont McClure's administration did not respond to Heckman at Thursday's council meeting in Easton, but yesterday, the executive said small businesses have not seen customer traffic return fully since the pandemic started in March 2020.
At that meeting, Commissioner John Cusick said what started out as a program to get money out on the street fast is now taking on "eternal life."
The county has given away about $12 million of federal American Rescue Plan money to small businesses, starting last year. A committee of council members and staff of McClure's administration, aided by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, reviews applications for grants.
Some applications have been fraudulent, Commissioner Kevin Lott said Thursday.
"I think this is susceptible to abuse," Commissioner John Goffredo, who took office earlier this month, said Thursday. "We're giving out money a little too indiscriminately."
Despite concerns raised at the meeting, council approved $863,076 in grants to 67 businesses for an average payment of $12,881.
Among businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 grant were: Mirror Mirror Beauty Salon, Northampton; Oryx Business Solutions, Walnutport; Pizza Village IV, Bethlehem; My Place Pizza Restaurant, Bath; and Braveheart Highland Pub, Hellertown.
Council also approved a 25% pandemic "hazard pay" bonus for certain shifts at the Gracedale county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. That money, also paid from federal pandemic relief, will be paid at the discretion of Gracedale's administration from Feb. 1 through April 30.