BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Due to the risk of inclement weather, a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination and testing center in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will be closed Friday.
The center is located at Coordinated Health on 3100 Emrick Boulevard.
“We recognized that our drive-through testing and vaccination center is an important resource for residents with mobility issues,” says County Executive Lamont McClure. “As soon as the weather clears, we anticipate returning to our scheduled hours of operation.”
Standard hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only and are only available for Northampton County residents ages twelve-and-over.
Patients can choose from all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna require two shots administered three weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.
To make an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 testing site use one of the following options:
1. Schedule at the LVHN website.
2. Schedule on the MyLVHN patient portal.
3. Call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.