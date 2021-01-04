ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new pop-up coronavirus testing site opened Monday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

The state Department of Health selected the site, which will be open through Friday, January 8.

You don't need an appointment, but officials say it's best to get there as early as possible.

"The site will be open from 9 a.m. until we hit our max number of tests for the day, which is 450," said Lehigh County Emergency Management Interim Director Tanya Hook.

Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Officials say the turnaround time for test results is two to seven days.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.