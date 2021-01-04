ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new pop-up coronavirus testing site opened Monday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.
The state Department of Health selected the site, which will be open through Friday, January 8.
You don't need an appointment, but officials say it's best to get there as early as possible.
"The site will be open from 9 a.m. until we hit our max number of tests for the day, which is 450," said Lehigh County Emergency Management Interim Director Tanya Hook.
Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Officials say the turnaround time for test results is two to seven days.