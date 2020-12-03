BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The coronavirus crisis is rising in Pennsylvania and across the country, with record hospitalizations and deaths once again being recorded.
"Strike teams" are now hard at work in the state, testing people in an effort to keep hospitals from being swamped.
Testing sites are popping up across the state of Pennsylvania, including AMI healthcare's newest spot in Northampton County.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the site's first day, they had run out of their 440 daily tests, having to turn people away.
Long lines suggest many are getting tested right after the Thanksgiving holiday, as cases continue to surge.
"The majority, not everyone, the majority of people develop symptoms at day 4 to 5," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease expert with St. Luke's University Health Network.
The count starts from the day you were in contact with a person with the virus.
Doctors say it only takes being within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 total minutes.
"That can be in one fell swoop as a 15-minute time period or a cumulative 15-minute time period, in terms of exposure to that individual," Jahre said.
The CDC has also said quarantine can be cut to 10 days from the original 14.
Or, if you get a test around the fifth day of exposure and it's negative, you now only need to quarantine for 7 days.
"The problem is that this presented a great deal of economic hardship to individuals who had to take 14 days, and often times obviously during that period of time could not work," Jahre said.
Now as testing becomes easier and more readily available, doctors hope it'll help more people come forward and participate in contact tracing.
"This is really a concession to both knowledge and practicality," Jahre said.
Cars started lining up around 7:30 a.m. at the drive-thru/walk-in testing site in Bethlehem Township on Wednesday, ahead of it's 9 a.m. opening.
Workers had administered the maximum 440 daily tests by about 4 p.m. on the first day.
The site at the William Penn Highway Park & Ride will be open through Sunday.