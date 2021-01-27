SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday at Dorney Park.
It involved two weeks of planning for Lehigh Valley Health Network to get the operation up and running.
"We're very excited about that, we're glad our community of 75 and older are willing to participate in this kind of effort," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, of LVHN.
LVHN is no stranger to running mass vaccination sites, as each year it holds a drive-thru flu clinic, but doctors say a COVID vaccination site has a few more obstacles.
There needs to be a special parking lot for people to wait the mandatory 15 minutes after getting the vaccine. And supplies are much more limited.
All appointments for the drive-thru clinic, like other clinics that have opened, were filled quickly.
"That's really the only sort of promised vaccine that we are aware of right now, according to the state. Second doses will be supported," Benjamin said.
LVHN will administer 1,000 doses, but said it can vaccinate at least 5,000 daily, when adequate supply is available.
St. Luke's Health Network is also running mass vaccination sites at its 11 hospital locations. A spokesperson says they can vaccinate up to 5,000 people a day, but supply has been limited for them too, so right now about 3,000 doses are being administered daily.
"It's been frustrating and it's disappointing because we've all relied on the federal government through this process to make sure we have the vaccines," said Gov. Tom Wolf, during a news conference Tuesday.
About 4 million people in Pennsylvania are eligible to get the vaccine now, in group 1A, meaning 8 million doses would need to be rolled out in the first phase.
Right now, the state is far behind.
"We have received about 1.5 million vaccines and since it's a two-shot cycle, that means we have enough for basically 750,000 Pennsylvanians," Wolf said.