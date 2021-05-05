ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Coca-Cola Park will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic prior to the Iron Pigs' home game on Thursday.
On May 6 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Allentown Health Bureau will administer the vaccines at the entrance plaza to adults 18 and older.
The Allentown Health Bureau is distributing only the Moderna vaccine. Guests who receive a COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday will be able to receive their second dose on Thursday, June 3 at the Allentown Fairgrounds any time from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
For those who do receive a vaccination on Thursday, they can show their new vaccination card at the Provident Bank Ticket Office and receive a FREE game ticket to the game to see the IronPigs play the Rochester Red Wings immediately after their shot.
The IronPigs game will start at 7:05pm.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are encouraging everyone 18 and older to get vaccinated.
“We want to do our part to encourage vaccinations so that all of us can return to ‘normal’ as soon as possible and to help keep our entire community healthy,” said Kurt Landes, President and General Manager of the IronPigs. “It’s time to strike out Covid once and for all. Ballparks have hosted vaccination drives before, but never AT a game and while providing a free game ticket in return.”
In addition to hosting the vaccinations, Thursday is also Nurses Night, presented by Bayada Home Service. It is also the first Happy Hour of the year featuring $1.00 Berks hot dogs and alcoholic drink specials from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.