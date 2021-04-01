EMMAUS, Pa. - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says his office is seeing an uptick in criminals trying to convince people they can get a COVID vaccine or their stimulus check faster if they pay up.
Nobody is immune. I received a message from someone pretending to be Maryellen Iobst of Emmaus. The sender tells me to check out American Hope Resources, a program they claim helps people "pay bills, buy a home, start a business or raise kids."
Right away I knew it was a scam, so I confronted the sender. The scammer finally came clean. They told me they were from Nigeria, and they were scamming people because they needed to pay for school.
Detective Sgt. Jason Apgar with the Emmaus Police says scammers often steal photos to fool people. In this case, the scammer used not only a picture, but the identity of the person connected to it.
"To have somebody know that much about me is it's just a scary thing," said Iobst.
Police say unsolicited offers of easy money or communications from government officials are big red flags. Before you engage, do some research.
In this case, a quick Google told me everything I needed to know about American Hope Resources It's a shady website, has multiple Facebook pages with bad grammar, and to top it off, 51 complaints and an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Shapiro says cases like these should be reported immediately.
The moral of the story? You've heard it before, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.