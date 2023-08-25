Hospitals in our area say they're seeing an uptick in COVID cases as we head into the school year. COVID numbers are also on the rise across much of the U.S.

One school closed in Kentucky less than two weeks into the school year for the rest of its week. Another in Texas closed last Tuesday, with plans to reopen this coming Tuesday. All this before most schools are even open for the year in our area.

So what about our region? Doctors from both St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network say they have been seeing an increase in COVID cases since about mid to late July.

Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is a practicing infectious disease specialist with St. Luke's University Health Network. He also serves as Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs for the network.

"Yes, there is a huge uptick in cases," Jahre, said. "But it is a small fraction of what existed a year ago."

Dr. Alex Benjamin, Chief of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology at Lehigh Valley Health Network, adds it's by no means time to panic.

"What we're seeing," Benjamin said, "is people who have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk, they're the ones, you know, getting sick coming to the hospital."

"Even though there's an uptick in cases," Jahre said, "the overall death rate is down tremendously from a year ago. It's down more than 90 percent."

Dr. Jahre also say most in his hospital are people who have never had any vaccination at all, or who have major other underlying health issues.

But it is time, the doctors say, to put the idea of COVID back in our minds. Especially as we're accustomed to allergies during this time of year, and expect to exhibit more signs of colds in upcoming months.

"It might not just be a cold, it might not just be your seasonal allergies," Benjamin said.

That's why the doctors recommend having a rapid test handy once again and to not just blow symptoms off as a cold or allergies this time around. And while it's not yet a red flag here, the doctors say we need to be careful.

"Remember, when Omicron came out like a year ago," Benjamin said. "Everyone said, 'oh, it's not very severe.' But you know, it's still kind of overwhelmed our hospital systems, our doctor's offices."

Doctors say they hope the new vaccine effective for these latest strains will be ready by mid to late September. It should be available for ages 12 and up.

"COVID has been changing, it has surprised us," Jahre said. "And therefore any advice that we give is subject to change."

Dr. Jahre says it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. He suggests previous vaccines, like the bivalent vaccine, will be less effective on the new strains. But if you are immunocompromised, it's best to be protected however you can in the meantime.