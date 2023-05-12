After distributing more than $27 million countywide, Northampton County's COVID rental assistance program will come an end on Monday.

Marc Rittle, Executive Director of New Bethany, says around 1500 families at New Bethany alone benefited from the program.

"Those families have received collectively just under $9 million,” Rittle said.

The move coincides with the end of the federal public health emergency Thursday.

This is just the latest pandemic-era program to end. Expanded SNAP benefits and Medicaid enrollment have also ended.

Rittle says it’s back to pre-pandemic resources in a post-pandemic world.

"We're still in an economic crisis,” Rittle said. “The economic crisis is now, even arguably worse than it was during the pandemic, and certainly before."

"There is definitely a need," said Veronne Demesyeux, Associate Executive Director at New Bethany. "People need housing assistance in general. We don't think it's going to go away. What COVID did was kind of lift the lid on the issue."

However, there are still a few days left to apply for the 12 months of assistance. You must live in the county, be on unemployment or have experienced at least a 30% reduction in household income, and meet a certain income threshold.

You have until the end of the day Monday to get an application in if you think you qualify.

Even if you don't qualify but are struggling, there are many other assistance programs available.

"We do want to be clear that the COVID funds are not the only funds New Bethany has," Demesyeux said.

"We will screen you and if you should be calling someone else, we'll tell you who to call, we'll give you the phone number," Rittle said.