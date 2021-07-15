SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Studies show that new COVID cases are on the rise in nearly every state, and more and more people are winding up in the hospital, but are we seeing that trend here across our region?
Many states are again seeing rises in COVID numbers coming off the Fourth of July weekend, but the good news is hospitals in the Lehigh Valley region are not seeing that big of an impact.
Some health experts say as hospitalizations are skyrocketing in several states, it's all leading back to one thing.
"99 plus percent of people in the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.
Here in the Lehigh Valley, health officials are noticing the same trend, just not as high of a percentage.
"The vast majority of the patients that I have seen for the past two months who have new onset COVID are unvaccinated," said Dr. Luther Rhodes, of LVHN. "The next smaller number would be people who have had one vaccine shot but not the second."
Rhodes says other factors are keeping numbers lower than other locations.
The mere fact that our region has more people vaccinated, he says, has a lot to do with it.
"That competition to get vaccine into the arms of patients has helped our numbers in the Lehigh Valley," Rhodes said. "We have a low number of variants and a high percentage of the population vaccinated."
And hospital staff are finally catching a break with COVID cases walking through their doors, even after the Fourth of July holiday.
"There are two to three I would say, as opposed to 15 to 20, per day, some days no cases, of COVID. We have had several here at Cedar Crest Lehigh Valley," Rhodes said.
So as plans start to shift and normalcy is on the horizon, it's still clear to hospital staff that procedures acquired during the pandemic, like wearing extra protective equipment, won't go away.