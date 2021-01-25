ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Appointments quickly filled up for a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Lehigh County.
The site is open Monday-Friday at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds off of Liberty Street.
On Sunday evening, dozens of people gathered outside the Agri-Plex to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 and to pray for the success of the new site.
"Tomorrow we begin the fight back,” said Phil Armstrong, Lehigh County executive, to the crowd.
The Allentown Bureau of Health is overseeing the site.
While vaccination sites are a step in the right direction, there is concern that there simply is not enough vaccine to distribute.
Last week, the state expanded eligibility requirements for phase 1A vaccination to include people over the age of 65 and people between the ages of 16 and 64 with serious medical conditions.
"Obviously that expands the number of people who are going to want vaccination and we can only give as many as we're getting,” said Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell. "Hopefully we're going to get more. We're moving full steam ahead."
He says the goal is to vaccinate 500 people a day at the Agri-Plex. The clinic is by appointment only, and identification with proof of age is required.
"The statistics are staggering. Over 11,000 people in the city of Allentown have tested positive,” O’Connell said. “638 deaths in Lehigh County and 203 deaths in Allentown. The numbers are just staggering."
According to the health bureau's website, all available appointments have been filled, but they're encouraging people to check back for additional dates and times. More available dates may be added Thursday.