ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "The Allentown community is just so great to be a part of," said Muhlenberg College student Molly Woodward.

And what better way to be a part of it than at the Great Allentown Fair?

"Feels good, we were here last year and I'm glad we're over that little hump," said Zabelle Aslanian, who also attends Muhlenberg College.

That "little hump" she's referring to is COVID. It's what stopped a lot of people from attending things like the fair. But this year, fairgoers tell us, they aren't too worried.

"I think it's fine. I mean we wouldn't have done it if it didn't feel safe," said one fairgoer.

"Its been a time, definitely more of an adjustment from when we were more isolated to being back in crowds," said another person who attended the fair.

We even talked to some Muhlenberg College students who tell us they'll take any chance to get off campus and be out in public having some fun.

Kate Hennelly of Muhlenberg College told us, "we've been bonding really just in our house. It was a new environment for us, we got to go out and public and do stuff."

And of course, while you're joining those crowds, why not enjoy all that the Allentown Fair has to offer.

"We like to play games, we like to get competitive," said Hennelly.

"Hoping for a churro, but a funnel cake will do," said Aslanian.

The fair runs until Monday, September 5.