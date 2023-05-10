CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - People who work remotely that want to have a place other than home to work from have a new place in the Lehigh Valley to do so.

The Lenark, a "coworking space," is available at the Lanark building at 4001 Schoolhouse Lane in Center Valley.

The company says on its website that people have several office and workstation options, and that those who are interested can set up a phone consultation and make an appointment for a walk through of the historic building.

Offerings include devoted offices, devoted workstations, mutual offices, mutual workstations, and virtual workstations.