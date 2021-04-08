The brewers at Mexican Craft Beer Cerveza Rrey say they're finding popularity in the U.S. faster than they ever expected, and they want to make the Lehigh Valley home base.
The brand started in 2016 and launched in the U.S. this year. So far you can find it in Pennsylvania, New York, and Georgia.
"We have six distributors, three different states, we're going to two more states," said CEO Rogelio Castillo.
Why the Lehigh Valley? Location. Location. Location.
"It's more an operational standpoint. The Lehigh Valley is strategically located in such a perfect way to service all our states. So we're going into Washington DC, we're going into Connecticut," Castillo said.
To be clear, this is a corporate headquarters, not a production facility. The Cerveza will still be made in Mexico, that's why it's Cerveza.
"No we make Mexican beer, not American beer," Castillo said. "You cannot call something Champagne unless it's made in Champaign France."
In recent years domestic beer sales have fallen in the U.S., while Mexican beer sales like Corona and Modelo keep growing.
"There's a lot of Spanish influence, a lot more in this country than before," Castillo said.
Right now, every one is in flux because of COVID. They haven't settled on an official location, but they're leaning towards Center Valley.
They're also looking at eventually opening a fulfillment center in the area as well.
"Every day COVID throws something new at us so we're kind of just rolling with the punches as we go," Castillo said.