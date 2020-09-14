BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Andy Warner established Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery in 2010. It made sense.
"One thing led to another, I liked wine, drank wine, made a little bit of wine, and a hobby went nuts," Warner said.
Some unwanted pests went nuts too.
"The birds are all over our fruit," he said.
Farmers adapt. They find solutions.
"We net, we do different things," Warner said. "We also have a lot of things that are shiny."
They even tried a bird cannon, but a bird-scare audio system was a little easier on the ears for neighbors.
"It throws out birds of prey calls, as well as birds of distress, but then they kind of figure out nothing's there so they come back," Warner said.
He learned about inflatable dancing balloons in a newspaper article and thought what the heck, why not try it to scare away the birds?
"It thought sounds like fun, and it is fun," Warner said. "Our dancers, they're the best."
Better than fun.
"They definitely scare them," Warner said.
Good. Because with the year we've had we don't need a wine shortage too.