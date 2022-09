CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A large delivery is rolling through Catasauqua on Thursday.

A tractor-trailer and crane are placing a footbridge at the Lehigh Canal trail, police said.

Some parking restrictions and road closures are in place to give the big rigs enough room to get through.

No parking is allowed on Union Street between Second and Canal streets, and on Second Street between Race and Linden streets, police said.

The roads are also closed until the project is finished.