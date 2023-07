S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person was injured after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on a stretch of I-78 westbound in Lehigh County that tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in South Whitehall Township at mile marker 54.5.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers in the westbound lanes, one of which jackknifed, according to State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Branosky said debris went into the eastbound lanes. Both directions were reduced to one lane of travel.

The eastbound lane opened around 3 p.m. The westbound lane was expected to reopen around 4 p.m.

No word on what led up to the crash.