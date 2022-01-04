L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 378 in Northampton County is expected to be closed for hours after a Monday night crash.
A single-vehicle wreck was reported around 8:40 p.m. between Seidersville Road and Mountain Drive North in Lower Saucon Township, according to county dispatchers.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole, bringing down the pole and wires.
Fire crews were requested to the scene and the vehicle was heavily damaged, but the driver was reported to have fled the scene, dispatchers said.
Route 378 was closed overnight and is expected to stay closed until about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lower Saucon police.