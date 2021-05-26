Pennsylvania Turnpike sign generic

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A mid-morning crash caused heavy traffic delays on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A box truck and PennDOT truck were involved in the wreck around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the Northeast Extension at mile marker 53, a few miles before the Lehigh Valley exit.

The crash had blocked all lanes, but one lane reopened around 10:15 a.m., and all lanes were open by about 10:30 a.m.

Heavy delays were reported as the backlog cleared, starting just north of the Quakertown exit 44.

Authorities have not yet said what happened or if anyone was hurt.

