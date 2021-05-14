UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and vehicle in Lehigh County.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Route 309 and Saucon Valley Road/Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township.

Multiple fire, police and emergency crews responded to the scene, and the crash affected travel in both directions.

Authorities cleared the scene and reopened the highway shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

One vehicle was seen with heavy damage, but police have not yet commented on what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

