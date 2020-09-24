Interstate 78

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County for hours early Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 54, by the exit for Route 222 south (Hamilton Boulevard).

I-78 West was closed from Route 222 through Route 100 north/Fogelsville. It reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

Initial reports indicated the crash involved two large trucks, but state police have not yet commented on what happened or any injuries.

