UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash has closed part of Interstate 78 in Upper Macungie Township Wednesday morning.
I-78 west is closed at Route 100, and all traffic is being diverted off the interstate.
As a result, Route 100 is also seeing extremely heavy delays during the morning commute.
State police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer, but have not released further details on what happened or if anyone was injured.
