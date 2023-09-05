S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash is causing heavy delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer and a car crashed at 11:30 a.m. on the Northeast Extension, just south of the Lehigh Valley interchange, police said.

The car rolled and at least two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries do not appear to be serious, state police said.

The truck was carrying industrial pipes, and the wreck sent several heavy pipes onto the highway, state police said.

Some of the pipes went through the middle of the truck cab and front windshield. It's not clear if the truck driver was hurt.

Cleanup is expected to take awhile.

All southbound lanes were closed, and one northbound lane is blocked, police said.

There is stop-and-go traffic in both directions, as of noon, with long backups.

The traffic from the crash is now backed up as far back as the Cedar Crest exit.