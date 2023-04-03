S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 22 during the Monday morning commute.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, shortly before the Cedar Crest Boulevard exit in South Whitehall Township.

A tractor-trailer ended up off the shoulder, smashed into the guard rail. Another big truck went through the center concrete median, stopping perpendicular to the highway.

The westbound lanes were cleared and reopened around 9 a.m., but the eastbound side remained close.

State police said they hope to have the eastbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., but it's not yet clear how long cleanup will take.

Emergency responders and several ambulances were on scene.

State police did not yet have information on injuries or what may have led to the crash.