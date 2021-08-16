BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A serious crash shut down part of Route 33 in Northampton County early Monday morning.

Several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer and sedan, were involved in the wreck just before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes, right after the Route 22 interchange.

At least three people had to be rescued from the sedan, according to emergency dispatchers.

They were taken to the hospital and the severity of their injuries is not known.

Route 33 south remains closed in the area, as of 5:30 a.m.

