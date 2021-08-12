Salisbury Township crash on South Fourth Street
Salisbury Township police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County has part of South Fourth Street closed Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the Allentown and Salisbury Township line, said Salisbury Township police.

The crash brought down a pole and wires, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours, police said. 

