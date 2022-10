ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday.

Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said.

Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection.

A fence near the road was damaged.

Authorities did not yet have further details on what happened or if anyone was hurt.