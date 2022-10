L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 disrupted the evening rush hour Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes in Lower Saucon Township.

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck.

State Police say there are reports of injuries, but details of that aren't clear yet.

I-78 West was closed while crews cleared the scene. The road has since reopened.