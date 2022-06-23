Overturned tractor-trailer Northeast Extension Pennsylvania Turnpike in Washington Township
Larry Neff | for 69 News

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer caused traffic delays for hours on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It happened early Thursday morning in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between Mahoning Valley and the Lehigh Valley. State police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one lane was still closed midday Thursday, and stop-and-go traffic was reported leading up to the crash. 

State police have not yet said what led to the crash, but initial reports from the scene indicated fuel oil may have spilled. State police say a Lehigh County hazmat team responded to contain the spill.

A truck ended up rolled down an embankment.

There's no word on how long it will take to clear the scene or if anyone was hurt.

