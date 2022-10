UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were involved.

Traffic was backed up on both Route 22 and Tilghman Street.